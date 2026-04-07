Fire Breaks Out in Garment Showroom in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a garment showroom in Rajendranagar due to electrical short-circuit. However, no one was injured.

Upon receiving information, a fire tender rushed to the spot and the flames were doused within a few minutes. As thick smoke was billowing out of the showroom, the task of the fire fighters became difficult.

However, they managed to control it on time. The fire-fighters also took necessary steps to prevent flames spreading to other shops. The preliminary probe into the incident revealed that electrical short-circuit would be one of the causes for the incident.