Fire breaks out at workshop

Hyderabad:Fire broke out at an automobile workshop in a residential area located close to Gandhi Bhavan late on Wednesday night. Panic gripped the residents of Patel Nagar due to the dark flames emitting from the fire that hit the workshop.

According to B Sudhakar, SFO Gowliguda the fire control room received a call at 11.25 pm fire tenders from Gowliguda and Amberpet rushed to Bosch Pump Service station workshop in Patelnagar.



The workshops had bosh pumps filled with engine oil and cans containing oil that assclerated fire. We arranged for another fire tender as a stand by as the area Patel Nagar is residential and attached to the back side of Gandhi Bhavan, Sudhakar told Deccan Chronicle. However our fire fighters gained entry into the workshop by breaking open the shutters and extinguished the fire by 12.10 am, Sudhakar.

The Bosh pumps and the material kept in the workshop were damaged in the fire. Fortunately there was no one present in the workshop. Our teams swiftly extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to the adjacent houses, SFO said. Begumbazar police registered a case of fire accident and are investigating. It is reported that a short circuit in the workshop initiated the fire.