Fire Breaks Out at Wine Shop on Raj Bhavan Road in Hyderabad
Blaze reportedly triggered by short circuit in Somajiguda; firefighters bring flames under control early Saturday morning
Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a wine shop on Raj Bhavan Road in Somajiguda during the early hours of Saturday. Fire department personnel rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control. According to preliminary reports, the incident is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. No casualties were reported.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story