 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Fire Breaks Out at Wine Shop on Raj Bhavan Road in Hyderabad

Telangana
7 March 2026 8:56 AM IST

Blaze reportedly triggered by short circuit in Somajiguda; firefighters bring flames under control early Saturday morning

Fire Breaks Out at Wine Shop on Raj Bhavan Road in Hyderabad
x
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a wine shop on Raj Bhavan Road in Somajiguda during the early hours of Saturday. Fire department personnel rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control. According to preliminary reports, the incident is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. No casualties were reported.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
fire accident Hyderabad 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X