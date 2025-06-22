Fire breaks out at Thyagaraya Gana Sabha

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on the premises of Thyagaraya Gana Sabha in Chikkadpally police limits on Sunday. However, no casualties were reported.

According to police, the smoke was noticed emanating from the first floor of the Kala Maruthi Hall. The organisers saw the flames and dialed fire service department.

A fire tender arrived at the spot and doused the flames.A short-circuit could be the reason for fire, the police said.



