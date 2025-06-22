 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Fire breaks out at Thyagaraya Gana Sabha

Telangana
DC Correspondent
22 Jun 2025 8:41 PM IST

A short-circuit could be the reason for fire, the police said.

Fire breaks out at Thyagaraya Gana Sabha
x
Representational image

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on the premises of Thyagaraya Gana Sabha in Chikkadpally police limits on Sunday. However, no casualties were reported.

According to police, the smoke was noticed emanating from the first floor of the Kala Maruthi Hall. The organisers saw the flames and dialed fire service department.

A fire tender arrived at the spot and doused the flames.A short-circuit could be the reason for fire, the police said.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
fire accident 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X