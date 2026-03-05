Fire Breaks Out at Plywood Warehouse in Hyderabad’s Katedan

A fire broke out at a plywood warehouse near Katedan under the Rajendranagar police station limits in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Locals noticed thick flames and smoke rising from the warehouse and immediately alerted the fire department. Firefighters rushed to the spot with fire engines and are currently trying to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.