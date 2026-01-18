Fire Breaks Out at Open Area in Kondapur

Hyderabad:A fire broke out in an open area at Kondapur on Saturday where large quantities of garbage, construction waste, discarded furniture and combustible material had accumulated. Fire officials said the blaze may have been triggered by a carelessly lit cigarette thrown into the dump.

Upon receiving information, the Madhapur fire station rushed a fire tender carrying 4,500 litres of water to the spot. Fire personnel began dousing the flames immediately and were assisted by a couple of local water tankers arranged from nearby areas, officials said.



The fire spread quickly due to the highly combustible nature of the material dumped in the open plot, sending thick smoke into the air. The blaze was brought under control before it could spread to adjoining properties.



The Madhapur fire station said there were no reports of injuries or loss of life. Cooling operations were carried out to prevent any flare-up at the site.