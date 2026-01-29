Fire Breaks Out At Idol Makers’ Godown

Hyderabad: Panic struck among commuters after a fire broke out at a makeshift godown of idol makers in Jiyaguda on Wednesday.

According to the police, the fire broke out around 1.40 pm.

“Commuters saw thick plumes of smoke billowing from the open yard where coils and other items used in the making of idols were dumped,” a fire officer said.

Kamitipura police was informed about the flames engulfing the godown. Police along with two fire tenders from Langar Houz rushed to the scene and doused the fire.

As the plot was open, the fire did not spread on the other side where new idols were placed, the fire officer added