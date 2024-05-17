Fire Breaks Out at Hardware Shop in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at a hardware shop in Vikarabad, Ramayaguda early Friday morning. The fire started around 3:30 AM, quickly spreading through the shop and to the first floor where a woman and her two children were sleeping.



According to the woman Nagi Bhai 45, who was rescued by the firefighters along with her children, aged 12 and 8, she first sensed the smell of fire before seeing the flames spreading to the first floor. She immediately called her relatives who live in the next building. She said she has no idea how the fire started and mentioned that there were no signs of a short circuit.



Fire fighters arrived at the scene and controlled the blaze and rescued the family.



District Fire Officer T. Kishore said, "The cause of the fire is still unknown. We are still investigating to ascertain the circumstances leading to fire accident. The fire spread rapidly because of the materials like plastic, wood, and other paint boxes which are highly flammable. There were no casualities reported.



Kishore explained that there were two fire engines used. We used an extensive ladder from the back side of the building to rescue them. After 30 minutes of intense efforts, we could successfully rescue them and sent them to nearby hospital for first aid, he said.



A case has been registered and investigation underway, said the police.

