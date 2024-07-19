Fire breaks out at cloth store at Madina Crossroads in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at a cloth store in Madina Crossroads in Old City of Hyderabad this morning. No casualties were reported.

On seeing the flames, onlookers alerted the fire service personnel who rushed to the place and doused the fire. However, there was large-scale loss of property and the entire building was charred with scars of soot.

The loss of property is yet to estimated. More details awaited.