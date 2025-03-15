Fire at restaurant in Kukatpally averted, no casualties





A fire broke out in the kitchen of a restaurant in Vivekananda Colony, Kukatpally, on Thursday night. No casualties were reported.

According to the Kukatpally police, the fire is believed to have been caused by a gas leak. The hotel staff noticed the fire initially and managed to control a portion of it.

The fire department was then alerted and successfully extinguished the flames within 30 minutes.

Since the restaurant had few customers at the time, no injuries occurred. As no formal complaint was filed with the police, no case was registered.





Fraud at Lalitha Jewellery store, Panjagutta police booked case

An attention diversion case was registered with Punjagutta police following a fraud that took place at Lalitha Jewellery. An unidentified person managed to cheat the staff and replace a gold ornament with a fake one.

The incident occurred on February 17 and was uncovered during their routine auditing. The store manager Lalitha filed a complaint with the Panjagutta Police Station.

The accused entered the store posing as a customer and diverted the attention of the staff. While acting like he is interested in purchasing an ornament, he swapped a gold ornament with a fake one, which was coated with gold plating on a silver base. This was later discovered during the auditing process.

The store manager immediately alerted the police, and an attention diversion case has been registered. CCTV footage from the store has been submitted to the police as evidence, and they are now working to identify the accused based on the footage.





Cops to analyse blood samples in wife killing case





Meerpet police have filed a writ petition with the LB Nagar Court in connection with the murder of Venkata Madhvani, who was killed by her husband Gurumurthy. The petition sought the court's permission to analyse a DNA sample found at the crime scene by comparing it with samples from the deceased's mother and children. The court granted the request, and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), along with law enforcement officers, will soon collect the necessary blood samples.

Deccan Chronicle had recently reported that FSL’s evaluation revealed that one of the samples from the crime scene was human tissue later identified as belonging to a woman. Acting on this finding, the police filed the petition to compare the tissue’s DNA with that of Madhvani’s family members. A positive match could serve as critical evidence in linking the suspect, Gurumurthy, to the crime.

Officials believe that the FSL report is crucial to the investigation. Once the DNA analysis is complete, and if the tissue sample matches with that of Madhvani’s relatives, the police will file a chargesheet in court.





Cyber frauds posing ‘cops’ cheat woman of Rs 23 lakh

A 65-year-old retired female government employee from Secunderabad lost Rs 23 lakh after being conned by cybercriminals. The victim received a call from an individual, who informed her that an FIR had been filed against her for making abusive calls from phone numbers which are linked to her Aadhaar card. The victim approached the Hyderabad cybercrime wing demanding action against the scammers, who had compelled her to make the payment.

According to police, the victim was threatened by a caller posing as a SI from Bengaluru. While she was in absolute shock, the scammer insisted that she come to Bangalore to resolve the matter. While she said it was impossible to travel given her age, the caller threatened that the case would be forwarded to cybercrime police.

The victim later received another call from an ‘IPS officer’, stating that one Sadasath Khan had been arrested in Delhi. During the investigation, it was revealed that her Aadhaar card and a bank account were found to be linked with the mobile number. He accused her of involvement in money laundering and human trafficking and pressured her to send money to clear her name. They even provided her with a forged letter bearing the name of the deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India. Seeing the letter, the victim was terrified and she transferred `23 lakh in four installments. The fraudsters assured her that the money will be refunded within days. However, they stopped answering her calls after receiving the amount.

The victim realized that she was scammed and filed a complaint with the police.





Pochampally grilled under Gaming Act





BRS MLC Pochampally Srinivas appeared before Moinabad police on Friday for a three-hour interrogation regarding his alleged involvement in a cockfighting incident. During the questioning, Chevella ACP B. Kishan revealed that Srinivas was grilled about the leasing of a farmhouse where illegal cockfighting activities were taking place. Evidence uncovered during document verification showed that Srinivas had initially leased the farmhouse to his relative, Karthikeya Reddy, who then subleased it to Varra Ramesh, and later to Venkatara Rajupati for a three-year term.

Police allege that Srinivas was fully aware of the cockfighting activities yet proceeded with the lease, prompting authorities to book him under the Gaming Act.

This inquiry follows a major crackdown on cockfighting on February 11, when the Cyberabad SOT, in collaboration with Moinabad police, arrested 64 people at the farmhouse. Authorities recovered 86 chickens, cash amounting to Rs 30 lakh, and 55 vehicles during the operation, with the accused comprising locals from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.





1 held in priest attack case





The Saidabad police on Friday registered a case after unidentified persons threw an adhesive on a temple accountant.

Inspector Raghavender said Narsingh Rao was working with the Bhu Laxmi Temple in Saidabad, adding that the cause of the incident is yet to be known.

“Based on what the doctor who is treating the victim has said, the assailant threw adhesive on the accountant. We are still trying to know more details and conduct a thorough investigation,” the inspector said.

A video of the incident was being circulated on social media platforms. The video showed the victim suffered burn injuries to his neck. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city.