Fire At Madhapur Software Company Causes Rs 20 Lakh Loss

HYDERABAD: A major fire broke out at the second floor of a software company in Ayyappa society in Madhapur, around 4.30am on Saturday. No casualties were reported.

According to Madhapur SFO D Anjaneyulu, the fire emanated as a result of a short circuit in the air conditioner. The watchman, who saw smoke emanating from the window informed the fire and police departments, who reached the spot and doused the flames.



There was no one in the office's premises when the incident occurred. “There were a few laptops, computers, a coffee machine and a refrigerator. They aggravated the fire,” the SFO said.



The property loss is estimated to be around Rs 15-Rs 20 lakh. Further investigation into the incident is underway.





Gazetted Officer and Realtor Arrested in Rs 28 Lakh Property Fraud Case





HYDERABAD: The Rajendranagar police arrested a gazetted officer and a realtor for their alleged involvement in a property fraud case, on Friday.

The accused were identified as Naveedul Hafeez, 53, Superintendent, Agriculture University, Mulugu, and Ubaid Bin Mohammed, 51, real estate businessman. The complaint was lodged by Mohammed Imtiyaz Hussain, 49.

Police said the case pertained to Plot No. 520, measuring 277 square yards in Sy. No. 95 of Budwel village, originally owned by the late Ayesha Sultana, who died in 2019. Investigation revealed that Naveedul Hafeez, in collusion with his family members, conspired to grab the land.

According to Rajendranagar police, a woman impersonating the owner executed a fake sale agreement and power of attorney in favour of Ubaid for `28.26 lakh, without any money being paid. Subsequently, Ubaid executed a forged sale deed in favour of Hafeez’s family members. They later transferred the property to accused Jahangir and others through another fake deed in 2024 using two cheques for `14.13 lakh each which were never encashed. The plot is now being used for an unauthorised furniture shop. Hafeez also paid Ubaid `60,000 as his share.

Police booked the case under Sections 316(2), 318(4), 338, 336(3), 319(2), 340(2) r/w 3(5) of the BNS. Both accused confessed, were produced before the Judicial Magistrate of First Class, Rajendranagar, and remanded to 14 days’ custody. Other accused are absconding

Drug Lab Busted in Hyderabad School, Operator Arrested



Hyderabad: Narcotics police who descended on a school at Old Bowenpally found that it was being used to manufacture alprazolam, used to manage panic disorders but misused as a recreational drug. The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) police arrested 39-year-old Malela Jaya Prakash Goud for running the operation from one-room unit that was titled ‘Medha School’ and seized cash and drugs worth lakhs of rupees. Police said he was supplying the drug to toddy shops in Mahbubnagar.

Apart from Jaya Prakash Goud, the EAGLE police arrested driver Pentamol Uday Sai, 23, and Goute Murali Sai, 23, the courier.



On a tip off, the EAGLE sleuths conducted raids on the Medha school premises located at Old Bowenpally and found that the accused Jaya PRakash Goud is running a school in a single room and remaining six rooms were used for manufacturing Alprazolam drug illegally.



The sources said that Jaya Prakash Goud chose the school to manufacture the illegal drug to divert the vigil of police and public as he was running a school. During the day, while the school was running and students were attending classes, the accused and staff indulged in manufacturing the drug in the remaining six rooms.



The official said that they obtained leads that some miscreants indulged in manufacturing Alprazolam drug in Hyderabad and shifted the drug to toddy shops in Telangana. On a proper inquiry, it was found that Jaya Prakash Goud, who is native of Mahbubnagar, had close contacts of toddy shop owners at different places.



To manufacture such Alprazolam drugs, he set up a manufacturing unit in six rooms at the Medha school. He manufactured powder and drugs in the form of liquid to mix with the toddy at the shops. The officials said that they would inquire with the education department officers whether the Medha school is recognised or not with the government.

