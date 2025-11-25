Fire Accident Makes Shalibanda Clock Go Silent

Hyderabad: A more than a century-old clock tower at Shalibanda fell silent on Monday night after a fire accident in an adjacent building badly damaged the historic clock, halting the steady tick.

The fire broke out in an electronics showroom last night, causing extensive damages to adjacent buildings. The fire triggered continuous explosions as several air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines went up in flames.

Locals said that the historic clock was restored in 2023 and has been functioning well since then. However, due to the fire breakout, it was damaged yet again.

The tower has clocks on the front and back side and rings every hour from 6 am to 12 midnight.

The Shalibanda clock tower was once used to be the gateway to the Raja Rai Rayan Shamraj Bahadur Palace. The tower got its former glory after restoration works were completed a few years ago.

Raja Rai Rayan Shamraj Bahadur, a noble who served as a member of the Nizam executive council and the palace was built on the lines of 19th century colonial architecture.

Stating that the clock tower suffered damages several times in the past, heritage activists wanted the heritage department and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to initiate measures to protect the historic clock. They also wanted necessary repairs to be carried out at the earliest and ensure no damages occur to the tower due to any incidents in the future.

A team from the heritage department has already been sent to inspect the condition of the clock tower, and submit a report on the conditions caused. The report will be placed before the director for necessary further action, said an official from the heritage department.