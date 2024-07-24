Hyderabad: Fire at Ziaguda Furniture Godown Kills Young Girl

Hyderabad: In a heart wrenching incident, a 10-year-old girl had succumbed due to heavy burns after a furniture godown-cum residential building caught fire at Ziaguda here on Wednesday.

The fire was ignited at the ground floor of the commercial-cum-residential building in Venkateshwara Nagar in the early hours of Wednesday that soon spread through the building trapping the residents. The heavy fires caused severe burns and injuries to four, reportedly from the same family and killing the girl child. As many as three vehicles were also gutted in the fire.

All the injured, including the deceased's father and her 5-year-old sister and two others, who jumped from the building to escape fire are in critical condition.

After serious efforts from fire department officials and DRF teams, the fire was brought under control at around 7 P.M. The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation is on, said officials.