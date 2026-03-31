FIR Registered Against Unknown for Illegal Relocation of Stray Dogs in Godavarikhani

Karimnagar:Godavarikhani-I Town police registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly illegally relocating stray dogs to forest areas in Godavarikhani, leading to their death, police said on Tuesday.

The case was booked based on a complaint by Adulapuram Goutham of the Stray Animal Foundation of India, who alleged that around 100 dogs were displaced from various localities over the past few days.

According to police, the incident came to light on March 29 when about 30 stray dogs were caught in Kalyan Nagar and loaded into a vehicle without a visible registration number before being released in a nearby forest area. Further inquiry suggested that nearly 100 dogs were removed in a similar manner over a 72-hour period.

Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The complainant stated that abandoning stray dogs in forest areas exposes them to starvation or predation.

Sub-Inspector K. Ramesh, who registered the FIR, said efforts are on to identify those involved and the vehicle used in the incident.

