FIR against KTR for X post remarks about CM quashed

Hyderabad:In a relief to BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday quashed the FIR filed against him in Saifabad police station on a complaint by Congress Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav.

Yadav had complained that Rao had made derogatory remarks against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in a post on his ‘X’ handle on August 20, 2024. The tweet read: “Mark my words Cheap Minister Revanth. We will clear out the trash from the surroundings of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat the very day we are back in office. Cannot expect a Delhi Ghulam like you to ever understand the self-respect and pride of Telangana. Using filthy language in front of school children shows your lousy thinking and rude upbringing. Wishing you speedy healing from your mental sickness (sic).”



Based on the complaint, police registered the FIR for breaching peace, among others. Rao approached the High Court.



Justice K. Lakshman, who quashed the FIR, said that the sections invoked in the FIR were not applicable. The court also considered them as political comments.



When public prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao requested that Rao be warned against making comments against the Chief Minister, the court was not inclined to do so.