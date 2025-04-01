Fine rice supply will give self-respect to poor: Min.

Nalgonda: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday said supply of fine rice to ration card holders would raise their self respect as they would consume the same quality of rice as the rich.





Stating that issue of new ration cards was taken up by the Congress government, he said that three crore people constituting 85 per cent of Telangana’s population, would get fine rice which would reduce the financial burden on the poor.He averred that the welfare schemes of the state government were aimed at ensuring respectful life to the poor. Indiramma houses would be sanctioned to all eligible families in a phased manner. He accused the earlier government of having diluted housing schemes on the pretext of double bedroom houses. Not a single double bedroom house was provided to the poor in Nalgonda Assembly constituency in 10 years, he reminded.He made it clear that the Congress government fulfilled all its promises such as free travel facility to women in TGSRTC buses, Rythu Bharosa and others. Rs4,000 crore has been spent by the state government for free travel facility to women in the last one and half years.He criticised the earlier government for neglecting the works of the SLBC tunnel. The Congress government allocated Rs 4,518 for SLBC tunnel works in the budget. Unfortunately, the roof of the SLBC tunnel partially collapsed. He made it clear that SLBC tunnel works would be completed by the state government to solve irrigation problem in the district.He said that 50,000 vacant posts have been filled up by the state government in the last one and half years. It has taken up Rajiv Yuva Vikasam, which was a self employment scheme, to make unemployed as young entrepreneurs.District collector Ila Thripati asked farmers to cultivate paddy of premium varieties as Rs 500 bonus for quintal of crop would be extended. It would also help the state government in supplying fine rice to the ration card holders.