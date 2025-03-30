Fine rice supply will cause Rs 2,851 crore additional financial burden: Telangana Chief Secretary

Suryapet: Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari said that the state government would bear an additional burden of Rs 2,851 crore per month on the state exchequer per month due to the supply of fine quality rice to ration card holders.



Speaking at a public meeting conducted to launch supply of fine rice to the poor under PDS held at Huzurnagar, Santhi Kumari said that the number of beneficiaries of fine rice supply was expected to cross the three crore mark after issue of new ration cards.

The state government will supply fine rice to 85 pe rcent of the population of the state. She exuded confidence that the decision of the state government would turn Telangana into a model of food security in the country.

She was confident that the supply of fine rice to the ration cardholders would stop the resale and diversion of PDS rice.