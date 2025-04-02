Fine Rice scheme is historic move by Congress: Seethakka

WARANGAL: Panchayat raj minister Seethakka formally launched the ‘Fine Rice Distribution’ scheme in Mallampally mandal of Mulugu district on Wednesday along with district collector T.S. Divakar and hailed it as a landmark welfare initiative unique to Telangana.

Speaking at the event, minister Seethakka said the initiative ensures food security for poor families, calling it a “blessing for the impoverished.” She emphasised that no other state in the country offers such a programme, describing it as a bold and compassionate step by the Congress government.

Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries will receive 6 kg of fine rice per month. Seethakka praised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s vision of turning each day into a “festival” for the poor by providing nutritious food and restoring dignity to those who often rely on inferior rice supplied through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Later in the day, Seethakka participated in celebrations marking the 315th birth anniversary of Sardar Sarvai at the Welfare Bhavan. She inaugurated the event with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony and offered floral tributes to the leader’s portrait. During the programme, Seethakka also distributed cheques to 20 beneficiaries of the Kalyanalakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes, which offer financial aid for the marriages of women from economically weaker backgrounds.

Additionally, the minister inaugurated a newly established cold storage facility (Chalivendram) at Jangalapalli Crossroad. Set up by the local village panchayat, the facility is expected to support the farming community by enhancing agricultural storage and services in the region.