Fine rice is Congress gift for Ugadi: Ponnam

Karimnagar: Telangana government is set to replace coarse rice with fine rice at all ration shops across the state from Ugadi festival.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Batti Vikramarka, and civil supplies minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy will officially inaugurate this first-of-its-kind distribution of fine rice in India, Transport and BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced during a press briefing in Husnabad, Karimnagar district, on Saturday.