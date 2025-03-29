Fine rice is Congress gift for Ugadi: Ponnam
Karimnagar: Telangana government is set to replace coarse rice with fine rice at all ration shops across the state from Ugadi festival.
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Batti Vikramarka, and civil supplies minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy will officially inaugurate this first-of-its-kind distribution of fine rice in India, Transport and BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced during a press briefing in Husnabad, Karimnagar district, on Saturday.
Minister Prabhakar also outlined government initiatives planned for 2024-25 and 2025-26, highlighting transparency in selecting beneficiaries for Indiramma houses in each village. Ration card distribution will begin in April across Husnabad, which has over 160 villages and 309 polling stations.
He emphasised the government's support for farmers through direct monetary assistance under the Rythu Bharosa program. Additionally, he provided updates on infrastructure projects, notably the four-lane road linking Husnabad and Karimnagar and securing land for new educational institutions, including a Medical College, Nursing College, Library, and an Engineering College under Satavahana University, following community requests.
Long-standing issues affecting 75-year-old government schools are being systematically addressed, along with other significant developments like road constructions, drainage improvements, and local amenities around Ellamma Cheruvu and Ramavaram.
The minister also spoke about progress in irrigation infrastructure, encouraging farmers' cooperation in canal land acquisitions to facilitate timely completion of water canal projects.
On Vishwavasu Nama Ugadi, minister Prabhakar urged citizens to adopt clay utensils, such as pots, bottles, and cups, to promote health, preserve traditional craftsmanship, and support local artisans. He extended his greetings for Ugadi, highlighting that adopting such traditional practices contributes positively to both health and community livelihoods.
