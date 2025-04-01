Fine rice distribution unique scheme in country: Ponnam

KARIMNAGAR,

The ‘fine rice distribution’ scheme, a unique program in the country, will ensure that every poor family in the state receive enough rice for its sustenance, transport and backward class welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar said.





Accompanied by Manakondur MLA Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, the minister inaugurated the scheme as part of the government’s initiative to support low-income families, in the Housing Board Colony of Karimnagar district on Tuesday.

Complimenting residents for the turnout, the minister emphasised that the government’s public welfare policies have been designed to benefit every citizen, especially the underprivileged.

He highlighted the significance of the program that will distribute approximately 1.91 lakh MT of Sanna rice to 291,000 ration cardholders across 17,263 shops. “This initiative is being launched today across Telangana, and it is a great step toward improving the livelihood of our citizens,” he added. The scheme was launched by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Nalgonda district on the occasion of Ugadi.

He took the opportunity to talk about other welfare initiatives of the government like free electricity to households, free RTC bus services for women and creation of 60,000 jobs. He said farmers receive Rs 500 as bonus for Sanna rice while women’s groups are provided with interest-free loans.

The minister assured public that the government is working on covering more people under Indiramma houses and issuing new ration cards. “We are committed to expanding opportunities for all, including SC, ST, BC, and minority communities, through schemes offering financial support ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 4 lakh,” he said, adding the government would fulfill all its promises and expand employment through these programs.