Fine Rice Distribution Curbs Black-Market Mafia: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Monday said the black-market mafia has reduced following effective distribution of fine rice to the people. This was possible with the continuous supervision of the Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and the department staff.

“Today marks the completion of a year of distribution of rice. On this occasion, our next target is to provide quality education and nutritious food to students,” he said, interacting with media persons.

“We are encouraging farmers to cultivate other commercial crops. Farmers should be made aware of the crop rotation system,” he added.

According to him, everywhere, the producer decides the price of the commodity but that is not the case for the crop grown by a farmer. The middlemen are exploiting the needs of farmers. To protect the rights of farmers, the Congress brought the Minimum Support Price Act in the country.

The one rupee per kilo rice scheme was first started by the Congress government during the former Chief Minister Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy regime, but it did not reach the people. Later, former Chief Minister late N.T. Rama Rao took the scheme forward and it reached the people widely. There was a good response among the people on the distribution of ration rice.

This scheme has been going on for forty years. Since then, only rice has been given. The mafia of those who eat coarse rice or convert that rice into fine rice has increased.

Recalling that a bonus of Rs. 500 per quintal was given to farmers, the State government was encouraging them to cultivate fine rice. As many as three crore 39 lakhs people covering 86 per cent of them in the State benefited from the rice scheme.