Find Your Civic Body On WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) have launched exclusive WhatsApp numbers for citizens to report sanitation-related issues.

While the WhatsApp number for CMC is 9063421347, residents under MMC limits can report issues through 9063421300. Citizens need to send photographs along with the location details while reporting sanitation complaints.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) already has a WhatsApp helpline (81259 66586) to report sanitation-related problems, including debris, and the procedure for lodging complaints remains the same.