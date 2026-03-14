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Financier’s Harassment Drive Woman to End Life in Tandur

Telangana
14 March 2026 7:24 AM IST

The police booked a case and handed over Laxmi's body to family members after an autopsy at the government hospital in Tandur

Financier’s Harassment Drive Woman to End Life in Tandur
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A woman committed suicide at her house in Sirigiripet in Tandur in erstwhile Ranga Reddy district as she was bear the harassment from a financier in the village demanding her to repay Rs.1 lakh loan amount. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A woman committed suicide at her house in Sirigiripet in Tandur in erstwhile Ranga Reddy district as she was bear the harassment from a financier in the village demanding her to repay Rs.1 lakh loan amount.

The police Laxmi took Rs.1 lakh as a loan from a financier Hanumanthu Reddy. However, she could not repay the amount as she suffered losses due to unproductive crops. Hanumanthu then started putting pressure on her demanding to repay the amount.

Though Laxmi urged him to give some time to repay the amount, Hanumanthu did not relent and abused her in filthy language in front of villagers. Dejected over this, Laxmi took the drastic step by consuming pesticide.

The police booked a case and handed over Laxmi's body to family members after an autopsy at the government hospital in Tandur.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news suicide case Tandur mandal Financier harassment case 
India Southern States Telangana 
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