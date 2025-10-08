Financially Strong Ex-Govt Staff Join Race For Local Body Polls

ADILABAD: Political leaders aspiring to contest in the upcoming local body elections are facing unexpected competition from retired government employees who are joining major political parties with plans to contest. The entry of these retired officials has disappointed many long-time party workers who have been waiting for an opportunity to secure tickets.

Over the past 10 days, several retired employees, including former police officers (DCPs, SIs, ASIs, and head constables), a retired SC Corporation Superintendent, a retired Mandal Education Officer (MEO), and government teachers, have joined the Congress in Adilabad district. Others have joined the BRS and BJP in recent days.

Many of these retirees claim they wish to serve the public after retirement, but party insiders say they are also financially equipped to bear election expenses, which makes them attractive to political parties. Reports suggest that party constituency in-charges and district presidents are encouraging retired officials to join, as it could ease the financial burden during elections.

A senior Congress leader from Adilabad said the entry of retired officials has made the competition for tickets even tougher, as they are willing to spend large sums from their retirement benefits to secure nominations. He added that their entry has disheartened long-time party workers.

The leader also alleged that many of the retired employees showing interest in politics were corrupt during their service, seeking to enjoy political power rather than genuinely serve people. He questioned why such individuals did not choose social service platforms if their intention was truly public welfare.





