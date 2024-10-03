Financial incentives for Musi evacuees

Hyderabad: Besides the 2BHK apartments, the state government will give Rs 25,000 financial assistance to the families living on the Musi river bed in the Hyderabad district, announced Hyderabad district collector Anudeep Durishetty on Wednesday.

The government is also helping families with transportation to shift to their new houses, admission in schools for the children, interest-free loans under the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) and skill training programmes as part of the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme.

In addition to this, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department will tie up with SC, ST, BC, minority corporations and NGOs to ensure that these families avail the state government schemes based on their eligibility criteria.