Finance Commission Releases ₹387 Crore More to Telangana Gram Panchayats

12 Feb 2026 4:11 PM IST

Total allocation reaches ₹646.46 crore; ₹2,400 crore still pending from Centre

Representational Image
Hyderabad: The Finance Commission has released another tranche of funds to gram panchayats in Telangana, providing a financial boost to rural local bodies in the state. While ₹259.36 crore was allocated in the first instalment, a fresh ₹387 crore has now been released.
With the latest release, the total funds disbursed to the state so far have reached ₹646.46 crore. However, nearly ₹2,400 crore is still pending from the Centre for Telangana’s gram panchayats.
Following the completion of panchayat elections in the state, the Finance Commission has begun releasing funds in phases to support rural development and strengthen local governance.
