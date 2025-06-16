Finance Beats IT as Indian Graduates Career Choice

Hyderabad: A growing number of Indian graduates is turning to finance over IT as their top career choice, as revealed by the CFA Institute’s 2025 Graduate Outlook Survey. Of the 1,250 Indian respondents, 38 per cent chose finance as their most confident sector, followed by IT (32 per cent) and education (21 per cent).

The survey found that 87 per cent of Indian graduates feel confident about their future, with many prioritising practical skills and professional certifications over traditional postgraduate degrees. Notably, 68 per cent believe certifications offer better career growth, and 85 percent said certifications have directly improved their employability or earnings.

Soft skills (64 per cent) and AI skills (56 per cent) are seen as more important than academic scores, and over half the respondents said they actively seek roles that offer AI training. Interest in AI-led careers has grown to 63 per cent in 2025, with technology now viewed as the most valuable university major by 25 per cent of Indian graduates, ahead of finance and engineering.

“The consistently growing preference for finance and trust in certifications highlight a skills-first mindset among Indian graduates,” said Arati Porwal, senior country head, CFA Institute, India.

The survey also reflects rising confidence in India’s professional landscape, with 67 per cent of those planning to study abroad intending to return to India for work. Most respondents rated financial security, social contribution, and continuous upskilling as critical drivers of career motivation.

Interestingly, three-quarters felt that AI and automation might make it harder to get the job they want, even as they expressed strong confidence in using AI tools at work.

When it comes to financial guidance, Indian graduates still trust human advisors the most (91 per cent), though reliance on AI tools like ChatGPT (83 per cent) and social media influencers (71 per cent) is growing. Margaret Franklin, president and CEO of CFA Institute, said the findings show a generation that is “career-driven and eager to make a positive impact on society”, with 93 percent of global graduates expressing similar goals.

The online survey was conducted by Dynata between March 28 and April 22, 2025 and included over 9,000 respondents aged 18-25 from 14 global markets, including 1,250 from India.