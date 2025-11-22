Final Rites Of Saudi Bus Accident Victims Likely On Saturday

Hyderabad: The final rites of the Umrah bus accident victims are expected to be performed on Saturday. Arrangements were being made for burial at the Jannat-ul-Baqi in Medina, Saudi Arabia, sources said.

Telangana Haj Committee chairman Syed Gulam Afzal Biabani said: “We got confirmation late at night that last rites of the victims will be performed on Saturday. Initially, efforts were made to do it on Friday after Zohar prayers.”

Relatives of the victims who are in Saudi Arabia said that they performed Namaz-e-Janaza on Friday after Zohar prayers. They said they were awaiting confirmation from the Saudi government.

The burial process, as per sources, were delayed due to formalities and that the DNA identification of victims was still pending on Friday.

Haj Committee former member Syed Bandagi Badshah urged the state government delegation in Saudi Arabia to initiate measures with officials concerned for processing insurance claims of the victims. There is a default insurance provided to pilgrims by the travel and visa agency, he added.