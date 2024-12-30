Final electoral rolls out for Council polls

Hyderabad: The final electoral rolls for Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad- Karimnagar Graduates Constituency, Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad- Karimnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ Constituencies, were released on Monday. Chief electoral officer C. Sudharshan Reddy announced the final publication of electoral rolls following the completion of claims and objections.

For Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad- Karimnagar Graduates’ Constituency, 499 polling stations have been proposed, wherein male voters are 2,18,060, female (1,23,250), and transgenders (3). The constituency has total 3,41,313 electors.

For Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad- Karimnagar Teachers’ Constituency, 274 polling booths have been earmarked. It has 16,364 male voters and female voters (9,557). The constituency has a combined strength of 25,921 voters. For Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ Constituency, 200 polling stations have been proposed. The constituency has 14,940 male voters and female (9,965) with total strength of electors is 24,905.