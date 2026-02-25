Final Chance for 94 Absent Doctors

Hyderabad:The Director of Medical Education (DME) has granted 94 doctors, who were earlier issued termination orders, a final one-month opportunity to respond. Officials confirmed that if they fail to reply within the stipulated time, the termination orders will stand.

The Telangana Senior Resident Doctors Association (TSRDA) noted that Government Order (GO) 9 of 2026 mandates termination of doctors absent without authorisation for over a year, but alleged inconsistent implementation. TSRDA also criticised the recruitment process, arguing that the 2025 notification issued eight months ago could have been merged with the current 115 vacancies of assistant and associate professors to streamline hiring.

Officials said the doctors’ email IDs and phone numbers are on record, but they have remained unresponsive. Some are pursuing three-year super-speciality courses and may rejoin after completion later this year.



Sources cited poor pay structures as a deterrent, with salaries offered under University Grants Commission (UGC) norms almost equivalent to basic pay without allowances. They also highlighted the absence of pay differentiation between super-speciality and broad-speciality professors, unlike in other states, and pointed to inadequate health coverage, poor infrastructure, and lack of a recruitment calendar.



Meanwhile, the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board has released details of candidates shortlisted for 607 assistant professor posts in government medical colleges, with objections invited until February 28.



According to TSRDA’s analysis, at least 27 government medical colleges, including those in Hyderabad, face a severe shortage of teaching faculty. Data revealed that 27 departments have no teaching staff at all, particularly in pre-clinical and para-clinical subjects. More than 150 departments are functioning without a single senior faculty member, while over 120 are managed by just one assistant professor. A majority of departments — over 70 per cent — do not have a single professor.

