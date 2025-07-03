 Top
Filmnagar SI Killed in Road Accident Near Cheriyal Gate

Telangana
DC Correspondent
3 July 2025 10:44 AM IST

The incident occurred when his car collided with a lorry while he was returning from duty at Balkampet Yellamma Temple.

Filmnagar Sub-Inspector Rajeshwar

Hyderabad: Filmnagar Sub-Inspector Rajeshwar was killed in a road accident near Cheriyal Gate in Siddipet on Thursday. The incident occurred when his car collided with a lorry while he was returning from duty at Balkampet Yellamma Temple.

SI Rajeshwar, who joined the police force in 1990, had assumed charge at Filmnagar Police Station just a week ago. He is survived by his wife and two children.


