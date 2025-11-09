Filmnagar Constable Dies By Suicide in Uppal

Hyderabad:Filmnagar constable D. Srikanth, 42, died allegedly by suicide over financial problems, in what was suspected to be linked to betting, at his residence in Mallikarjunagar in Uppal. According to Uppal sub-inspector Madhav Reddy, Srikanth had not reported for duty for two days.

While the family did not clarify what sort of financial distress Srikanth was facing, police alleged it could possibly be due to his addiction to online betting. “The family had to sell their house in Jiyaguda after Srikanth accumulated debts after losing in online betting. They were living in a rented house. Ever since then, they have had financial problems,” said SI Madhav.



Srikanth’s wife, a private school teacher, had gone to work and his two children had gone to school when the incident occurred.

Only the deceased's father, Manik Rao was at home. Police said Srikanth went into a room and did not return. When there was no response, Manik Rao alerted neighbours and got the door broken open, he found Srikanth dead and informed the police.

