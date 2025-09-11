Film Producer Booked for Property Fraud

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police have booked film producer Shaik Basheed for allegedly cheating an NRI and his family by showing forged documents to retain a leased property.

Inspector K. Venkateshwar Reddy said Basheed had leased a house on Jubilee Hills Road No. 10 from complainant Venkatesh’s mother, Laxmeshwari, in 2013 while Venkatesh was abroad. Though rent was paid until 2023, Basheed later stopped payments. When asked to vacate, he allegedly produced fake papers claiming a 99-year lease and refused to leave, even threatening the family.

Police registered a case under Sections 318, 336 and 340 of the BNS. Basheed is absconding. Investigators said Basheed has a criminal history with 18 previous cases, including one at Jubilee Hills police station. In July 2024, Cyberabad’s Economic Offences Wing arrested him for involvement in a `40-crore misappropriation of funds from IndusInd Bank. He allegedly orchestrated the diversion of funds, facilitated purchases of luxury cars and distributed money to associates.

He also faces cases at CCS Hyderabad, Panjagutta, Banjara Hills, Narsingi, Bowenpally and Mominpet police stations.