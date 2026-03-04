Film Director Manishankar’s Son Held for Assaulting 2 Home Guards in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on Wednesday arrested film director Manishankar’s son for obstructing and assaulting two home guards on duty at NFCL junction.

Manishankar’s son Premshankar, a resident of Srinagar Colony, was driving an electric vehicle. Soon after reaching the NFCL junction on Sunday, the car got stuck on the main road apparently due to insufficient power supply in the battery.

On seeing this, the home guards Maniyam and Dhana Laxmi asked him to shift the vehicle from the road as it was obstructing the traffic movement at the ever-busy junction. They also offered to assist him in clearing the vehicle, the police said.

The police said Premshankar, however, did not respond. In spite of repeatedly requesting him not to obstruct the traffic, he failed to respond to the home guards who then tried to pull him out of the vehicle. But, he pushed them away repeatedly and obstructed them from rendering their duty.

With the help of passers-by, the home guards managed to pull him out of the car and shifted it from the main road to pave the way for vehicular traffic. Even as the home guards were clearing the car, Premshankar managed to escape from the spot.

Premshankar allegedly refused to come out of his car fearing that the police would conduct a drunken driving test.

Based on a complaint, the Banjara Hills police booked a case against Premshankar for obstructing the police from discharging duty and assaulting them. As he was absconding since Sunday, the police traced him and arrested on Wednesday.