Field Study In Nirmal To Create Telangana Gulf NRI Policy

ADILABAD: The Telangana government is preparing a comprehensive Gulf NRI policy aimed at the welfare of migrant workers and families affected by overseas employment, with a focus on Gulf countries.

Chairman B.M. Vinod Kumar and vice-chairman Manda Bheem Reddy of the Telangana NRI advisory committee conducted a public hearing in Sarangapur mandal of Nirmal district on Saturday to gather feedback from Gulf returnees, victims’ families and district officials. The committee is undertaking a field-level study and will submit its recommendations to the state government.

Committee members advised unemployed youth not to travel on visit visas for work in Gulf countries and stressed the need to secure proper work visas issued by employers. They also underlined the importance of using licensed and government-approved recruitment agencies.

Social scientists Korra Vijay and Junuguru Srinivas from the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), Hyderabad, are expected to participate in feedback collection in Chincholi (B) and Borigaon villages in Sarangapur mandal.

At the hearing, Ramagiri Lalitha of Pipri village said her son Sai Kumar, 28, had travelled to Malta in June 2025 after spending Rs 10 lakh in search of employment, but his body was returned within four months. She said the death occurred under suspicious circumstances and left the family in financial distress.

Committee members noted that Nirmal district has many Gulf migrants and that the district administration has recently set up a helpline for workers and affected families.

Member Swadesh Parikipandla said the field study would provide a clearer understanding of the issues faced by Gulf migrants and their families. He said the committee would submit a detailed report to facilitate formulation of an integrated policy for migrant workers and victim families.