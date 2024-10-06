FGG requests CM Revanth to set up village courts

In a letter written to the Chief Minister, the Forum president M. Padmanabha Reddy reminded that the Central government has informed the states during a CMs and Chief Justices conference held over one and half decades ago that it will meet the full amount of non-recurring and 50% of recurring expenditures in setting up village courts.Pursuant to earlier representation from the Forum, the Telangana government had accorded sanction for the establishment of 55 village courts and sanctioned the appointment of 55 village judges and 225 supporting staff. But, the matter has been pending ever since with the State High Court. In recent representation, the Registrar of the High Court had stated that the process is under consideration of the Court, but no further action has been taken, said Padmanabha Reddy.The apex court had recently directed the chief secretaries and registrar generals of different high courts to give their response on the issue within three weeks. The Telangana State and the Registrar General of the High Court are among the few states that have not yet filed their response in this matter. The SC already made it clear that it would be constrained to take a serious view of the matter in its next hearing on October 16, he said.