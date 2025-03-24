Fewer Trippings Hint at Improved Power Supply Situation in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana has seen an improved power supply, going by a steep decline in trippings of 33 KV and 11 KV feeders in the last two financial years.

Several initiatives have been introduced to improve the financial viability of distribution utilities and equip them to provide reliable and quality power to consumers 24x7.

According to data, 33 KV and 11 KV feeders broke down and tripped 2,50,517 times in 2024-25 compared to 3,28,069 in 2023-24, reflecting a 24 per cent drop in one year. The aggregate time duration of power disruption also fell from 1,25,323 hours in 2023-24 to 84,972 hours in 2024-25.

In the area under TG Southern Power Distribution Corporation Ltd, which includes GHMC, the incidents of breakdown and trippings have come down from 1,51,295 in 2023-24 to 1,14,885 in 2024-25, showing a 24 per cent decline. The aggregate time duration for disruptions has also come down from 60,556 hours in FY2024 to 41,030 hours in FY2025.

The improved power supply is a result of substantial investments that the government made in the power infrastructure.

The state government has spent Rs 3,037 crore in the 2024-25 Budget for the construction of 11 extra high tension (EHT) substations and 31 extra high voltage (EHV) power transformers to improve power infrastructure and reduce transmission and distribution losses.

In the last six years, Telangana power companies have spent Rs 27,000 crores to improve power transmission and distribution networks.

The Centre has allocated Rs 488 crore under the Power System Development Fund for nine new schemes in Telangana to strengthen the state’s power grid and ensure reliable electricity supply.