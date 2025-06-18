Festive Vibe As Fine Rice Distributed at Ration Shops

Warangal: The distribution of three months’ worth of fine rice (ration rice) in a single go, from June 1 to June 30, has created a festive atmosphere in the homes of underprivileged families across the erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts.

Launched by the Congress government on the occasion of Ugadi this year, the fine rice distribution programme is the first of its kind in the country. In addition to this, the government is also encouraging farmers to cultivate fine paddy by offering a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal.

While farmers are delighted by the incentive, eligible low-income families are equally grateful. Both groups have expressed their appreciation for the initiative.

Komala, a resident of Pasra village in Mulugu district, said, “Earlier, we couldn’t eat the coarse rice (Doddu Biyyam) that was distributed. Now, with the people’s government recognising our struggles, they’ve taken a great step by providing fine rice. We work hard and enjoy our meals with satisfaction.”

Another beneficiary, Lakshmi from Duggondi in Narsampet, shared her joy: “The Congress government is giving us nutritious food through fine rice. Now, we’re not only eating a full plate of rice every day but also sleeping peacefully at night.”

A ration shop dealer, speaking to Deccan Chronicle on the condition of anonymity, said, “Previously, many people sold the coarse rice for Rs 10 per kg outside the shop. Only the very poor took it home to eat. But with fine rice, it’s a different story—people are taking it home happily and it’s reaching the right plates.”

Rajeshwar, a farmer from Jaffargadh mandal, said, “The Rs 500 bonus per quintal for fine paddy is truly a blessing from the Congress government. Unlike the previous BRS government, which didn’t encourage paddy cultivation, this government not only supported us but also rewarded us financially. It feels good to be recognised and appreciated for our efforts.”

Meanwhile, officials from the district civil supplies department assured that godowns are well-stocked with fine rice. “We are supplying rice strategically to ration shops based on their capacity to avoid storage issues. The rice has been distributed in three phases so far and will continue until every eligible family receives their share,” they stated.