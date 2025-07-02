Festive Atmosphere Grips Talakondapally Village After MRO’s Arrest In Bribe Case

Hyderabad: Festive atmosphere gripped Talakondapally village in Ranga Reddy district on Tuesday night as several villagers celebrated the arrest of Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) B Nagarjuna in connection with a bribe case.

The sleuths of Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught Nagarjuna when he demanded a bribe of Rs.10,000 and accepted the same through an attender, Yadagiri, from the complainant for showing an official favour.

The bribe was demanded to register 22 guntas agricultural land, on the names of the complainant and his brothers and sons from the name of the complainant's mother. A few minutes after the arrest of Nagarjuna, several villagers assembled at the MRO’s office at night and celebrated his arrest.

The villagers burst firecrackers in front of the office thanking the ACB officials for arresting Nagarjuna in the bribe case. Talakondapally former sarpanch T Jyothaiah confirmed Deccan Chronicle on Wednesday that the festival atmosphere prevailed in the village last night. Those affected by the MRO got a major relief after his arrest.

“I personally spoke to the MRO and brought to his notice the information related to bribe allegations being circulated among villagers and cautioned him to be careful. However, he did not heed to my advice and landed in trouble,” he recalled.

Following the MRO’s arrest, the Revenue department has also decided to probe into factors that led to the apprehension on bribe charges. “We are waiting for a report from the ACB to initiate further action against the MRO,” a senior official said, explaining that the MRO would be placed under suspension pending inquiry as of now. He said that accepting bribes from poor farmers was unacceptable.

On their part, the ACB officials recovered the bribe amount from Yadagiri and the fingers of his both hands yielded positive in the chemical test.