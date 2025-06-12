Festive Atmosphere At Schools As New Academic Year Begins

NIZAMABAD: Students enthusiastically visited schools in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts on Thursday as new academic year of 2025-2026 has started. Under heavy rains, students and teachers reached the government and private schools in towns and villages.

School managements decorated the schools to welcome the students while the education department officials visited the schools to verify the attendance of the students on the first day of the new academic year.

Interestingly, teachers distributed free textbooks and notebooks to the students on day one of the new academic year. Few schools handed over uniforms to the students while others are planning to give them within one or two days. Due to heavy rain on Thursday, few schools witnessed low attendance. Majority of the teachers attended duties and participated in textbooks and uniforms distribution programmes.

Self-Help Group (SHG) women, who run Amma Adarsha Patashala committees, supervised the textbooks, notebooks and uniforms distribution programmes in mandal parishad, zilla parishad and government schools.

Private schools also made full arrangements for the new academic year. Classrooms were decorated and school buses obtained fitness certificates from the transport department officials.

Nizamabad district educational officer Parsi Ashok visited zilla parishad high school at Laxmapur village in Jakranpally mandal on Thursday. He distributed textbooks and uniforms to the students. He directed the teachers to complete the syllabus as per the time table. He also said basic infrastructure would be provided in schools for quality education.