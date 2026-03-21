Festival Fruit Fight Sparks Brawl

Hyderabad:A routine pineapple purchase near Badi Masjid in Mallepally spiralled into a violent street brawl.

According to Habeebnagar police, a group of men buying fruit for fasting during Ramzan confronted a vendor, accusing him of cutting the fruit too slowly and even suggesting he was intoxicated. The vendor, offended by the remarks, reminded them it was Ramzan and said such accusations were inappropriate.



What began as a minor disagreement quickly escalated. Police said the exchange turned personal, with sharp comments triggering anger on both sides. Within moments, the quarrel erupted into a full-blown fight, with both groups assaulting each other in public view.



Alerted by locals, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Counter cases have been registered against both parties based on complaints filed. Officers confirmed that all those involved are residents of the same neighbourhood.

