Festival Choristers Usher In Christmas Season with Melodic Concert

Hyderabad: The Festival Choristers, Hyderabad, once again delighted the city with an evening of Christmas carols and hymns. One of Hyderabad’s oldest and most popular choral groups, the ensemble opened the Christmas season on the eve of the First Advent Sunday.

The programme featured a refreshing blend of classical, semi-classical and contemporary festive music performed by the acclaimed choir. Several numbers carried a special Hyderabad connect, including the Hindi Christmas carol ‘Chup Hai Chanda (The moon is silent)’, ‘Janma hai, janma hai, janma Masiha (He is born, the Messiah is born)’, and ‘Raat ki khamoshi mein (In the silence of the night)’.

Families attended in large numbers, enjoying the relaxed winter weekend atmosphere. The well-dressed Choristers, men in black-and-white outfits with red ties, and women in elegant red-and-green or yellow-and-green sarees, added colour to the evening.

NRI Prof. Jaffrey Khan from Dallas, USA, described his experience: “As in America, these kinds of concerts are ticketed, so this was nostalgic. As a child I attended similar shows here. Earlier we had fans; today it’s air-conditioned, but the stage and seating still take me back to my childhood.”

He added, “This concert is on par with international performances. The members’ hard work, practice and dedication show in every song.”

Former IPS officer Aruna Bahuguna said, “We at The Festival Choristers strive to give our best performance year after year. Our music adds to the Christmas spirit, blending Western and Indian musical elements.”