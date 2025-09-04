Fertiliser Shop Booked For Selling Urea Above MRP In Nalgonda

During a raid on Sri Kanaka Durga Fertilisers and Seeds Shop, agriculture officer (AO) K. Srinivas found that the shop had failed to display stock and price details and was selling urea to farmers at ₹350 per bag against the MRP of ₹266.

Based on his complaint, the police booked shop owner Pagidimarri Vignesh and his assistants, Mogudala Shiva and Sheelam Lingamurthy, under Sections 318(4) of the BNS, Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, and Section 19 of the Fertiliser Control Order, 1957.

Superintendent of police Sharat Chandra Pawar warned that strict action would be taken against traders fleecing farmers, cautioning that the PD Act could also be invoked in such cases.