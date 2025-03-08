Fernandez Foundation offers 15% discount on HPV vaccine

Hyderabad: To mark Women’s Day, Fernandez Foundation has announced a 15 per cent discount on HPV (human pappilomavirus) vaccines. The foundation on Friday also launched an eight-part video series educating women about their health.

After the discount, the vaccine that provides protection against nine variants of the HPV will cost Rs 9,223 per shot. Each patient has to get three shots of the vaccine. The vaccine offering protection against four variants of the virus will cost Rs 3,338 per shot after the discount. The offer is open till March 31.

The video campaign, titled ‘Her Health, Her Voice’, aligns with the theme set by UN Women for 2025, ‘Accelerate Action’ and addresses critical health issues through eight compelling videos. Additionally, the foundation has introduced patient-friendly offers.

Dr Evita Fernandez, chairperson and managing director, Fernandez Foundation, said, “Women’s health must be prioritised at every stage of life. From adolescence to motherhood, every woman deserves access to compassionate, respectful, and evidence-based healthcare."