Female Voters Outnumber Males in Warangal, Karimnagar Municipal Polls Today
Focus is on self-help groups (SHGs) and women's associations, with promises to solve long-standing issues of drinking water shortages and sanitation.
Karimnagar: Female voters are the kingmakers in the upcoming municipal and corporation elections being held on Wednesday, February 11, in the erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts.
Final electoral rolls reveal that women outnumber men in almost all the 27 urban local bodies (ULBs) in these districts, shifting the focus of political campaigns toward the women's vote.
In the erstwhile Karimnagar district, women represent the majority in 13 out of 15 urban centres. In Karimnagar city alone, there are 1,70,858 female voters compared to 1,69,679 males. This trend is mirrored in Jagtial with 48,742 female and 46,039 male voters and Korutla with 32,901 female and 30,604 male voters. To accommodate this demographic reality, several chairperson seats, including Huzurabad (SC), Choppadandi (SC) and Jagtial (BC) have been reserved for women.
Similarly, in the erstwhile Warangal district, woman power is undeniable. Except for Bhupalpally, every municipality in the region, including Narsampet, Mahabubabad and Jangaon, has a higher number of female voters. In Narsampet, which is reserved for a BC woman, there are 21,323 female voters against 19,642 males. Even in general category wards like Wardhannapet, the female population remains the dominant voting bloc.
With the realisation that victory is impossible without the support of women, candidates have launched aggressive outreach programmes. Campaigning has shifted from public squares to household doorsteps, with candidates' spouses and female family members leading the charge.
High stakes have, however, led to electoral inducements. Sources indicate that some candidates are attempting to woo women voters through distribution of sarees, silver coins, and cash.
Dominance of inti devatalu is clearly defining the political narrative, indicating that in this election, the power will lie with women.
In erstwhile Karimnagar district :
Municipality / Corporation
Male Voters
Female Voters
Total Voters
Karimnagar (Corp)
1,69,679
1,70,858
3,40,537
Ramagundam (Corp)
91,441
91,578
183,019
Jagtial
46,039
48,742
94,781
Sircilla
39,942
42,011
81,953
Korutla
30,604
32,901
63,505
Metpalli
22,283
23,917
46,200
Peddapalli
21,660
22,127
43,787
Vemulawada
19,580
21,279
40,859
Jammikunta
16,815
17,639
34,454
Huzurabad
14,357
15,170
29,527
Sultanabad
8,231
8,592
16,823
Manthani
6,949
7,452
14,401
Dharmapuri
6,701
7,284
13,985
Choppadandi
6,743
7,173
13,916
Raikal
6,157
6,927
13,084
In erstwhile Warangal District :
Municipality
Male Voters
Female Voters
Total Voters
Mahabubabad
31,550
34,121
65,707
Jangaon
21,358
22,678
44,066
Narsampet
19,642
21,323
40,995
Parakal
13,216
13,433
26,671
Thorrur
10,501
10,942
21,459
Station Ghanpur
8,913
9,636
18,562
Kesamudram
7,754
8,191
15,961
Mulugu
6,661
7,300
13,963
Maripeda
6,709
6,978
13,702
Dornakal
5,160
5,709
10,884
Wardhannapet
5,109
5,416
10,537
Bhupalpally
26,786
25,936
52,722