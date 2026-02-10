 Top
Female Voters Outnumber Males in Warangal, Karimnagar Municipal Polls Today

Telangana
10 Feb 2026 8:46 PM IST

Focus is on self-help groups (SHGs) and women's associations, with promises to solve long-standing issues of drinking water shortages and sanitation.

Female voters are the kingmakers in the upcoming municipal and corporation elections being held on Wednesday, February 11, in the erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts. (Representational Image: DC)

Karimnagar: Female voters are the kingmakers in the upcoming municipal and corporation elections being held on Wednesday, February 11, in the erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts.

Final electoral rolls reveal that women outnumber men in almost all the 27 urban local bodies (ULBs) in these districts, shifting the focus of political campaigns toward the women's vote.

In the erstwhile Karimnagar district, women represent the majority in 13 out of 15 urban centres. In Karimnagar city alone, there are 1,70,858 female voters compared to 1,69,679 males. This trend is mirrored in Jagtial with 48,742 female and 46,039 male voters and Korutla with 32,901 female and 30,604 male voters. To accommodate this demographic reality, several chairperson seats, including Huzurabad (SC), Choppadandi (SC) and Jagtial (BC) have been reserved for women.

Similarly, in the erstwhile Warangal district, woman power is undeniable. Except for Bhupalpally, every municipality in the region, including Narsampet, Mahabubabad and Jangaon, has a higher number of female voters. In Narsampet, which is reserved for a BC woman, there are 21,323 female voters against 19,642 males. Even in general category wards like Wardhannapet, the female population remains the dominant voting bloc.

With the realisation that victory is impossible without the support of women, candidates have launched aggressive outreach programmes. Campaigning has shifted from public squares to household doorsteps, with candidates' spouses and female family members leading the charge.

High stakes have, however, led to electoral inducements. Sources indicate that some candidates are attempting to woo women voters through distribution of sarees, silver coins, and cash.

Dominance of inti devatalu is clearly defining the political narrative, indicating that in this election, the power will lie with women.

In erstwhile Karimnagar district :

Municipality / Corporation

Male Voters

Female Voters

Total Voters

Karimnagar (Corp)

1,69,679

1,70,858

3,40,537

Ramagundam (Corp)

91,441

91,578

183,019

Jagtial

46,039

48,742

94,781

Sircilla

39,942

42,011

81,953

Korutla

30,604

32,901

63,505

Metpalli

22,283

23,917

46,200

Peddapalli

21,660

22,127

43,787

Vemulawada

19,580

21,279

40,859

Jammikunta

16,815

17,639

34,454

Huzurabad

14,357

15,170

29,527

Sultanabad

8,231

8,592

16,823

Manthani

6,949

7,452

14,401

Dharmapuri

6,701

7,284

13,985

Choppadandi

6,743

7,173

13,916

Raikal

6,157

6,927

13,084

In erstwhile Warangal District :

Municipality

Male Voters

Female Voters

Total Voters

Mahabubabad

31,550

34,121

65,707

Jangaon

21,358

22,678

44,066

Narsampet

19,642

21,323

40,995

Parakal

13,216

13,433

26,671

Thorrur

10,501

10,942

21,459

Station Ghanpur

8,913

9,636

18,562

Kesamudram

7,754

8,191

15,961

Mulugu

6,661

7,300

13,963

Maripeda

6,709

6,978

13,702

Dornakal

5,160

5,709

10,884

Wardhannapet

5,109

5,416

10,537

Bhupalpally

26,786

25,936

52,722

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
