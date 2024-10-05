Female DJs Redefine Hyderabad’s Nightlife Scene

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s nightlife is no longer just a man's world. In a quiet revolution, female DJs are taking control of the decks, not only to play music but to challenge long-standing stereotypes and societal expectations. For these women, DJing is about more than spinning records; it's about reclaiming a space and making their voices heard in an industry that has often overlooked them.

“DJing comes from a culture of rebellion,” says Mannat or DJ Nu.Sense, a newcomer to the Hyderabad DJ scene. “It’s more than just mixing tracks. A DJ is someone who shapes the energy in a room, tells a story, and makes people feel something they didn’t expect. It’s a way of expressing ideas, emotions, and messages that go beyond the obvious,” she adds.

Deccan Chronicle spoke to four women DJs in Hyderabad, including Mannat, each building a career while challenging what it means to be a woman in nightlife.

Veteran DJ Nephra (Neha Pardesi), with over 10 years of experience, has seen the evolution of the scene firsthand. Influenced by house music legends like Daft Punk and Peggy Gou, her sound reflects these roots. However, her love for music started with the sounds of 1980s Chicago house, a genre she feels brings an unmatched sense of joy to the dance floor.

“There’s something about the light, groovy beats, and the cool vocal samples that elevate the mood,” she says. Her career has taken her from local venues to international stages in Amsterdam, Malaysia, and Vietnam. But for Neha, it’s the artistry behind the music that defines DJing.

“What people often don’t realise is the level of skill and thought that goes into it. Mixing tracks seamlessly requires technical expertise, but beyond that, there’s an artistry in knowing how to build momentum, create contrast, and guide a listener’s emotional state,” she says.

There is no denying that nightlife is often viewed through a narrow lens, despite the increasing presence of women. This perception overshadows the artistry involved in being a DJ. Like Mannat, Neha understands the weight of this responsibility, particularly in an industry that has traditionally been dominated by men.

“For DJing to be recognised as more than just entertainment, I think there needs to be a greater appreciation for its complexity. It’s not just about the songs themselves but also understanding the energy and emotion of the tunes, how they’re arranged, manipulated, and delivered to create something unique,” Neha adds.

While Neha found her path through a deep love for music, others, like DJ Dimpy (Dimpy Karode), had to break free from the constraints of a conservative upbringing. Raised in a Marwari family in Bhopal, Dimpy defied family expectations to pursue her passion for music.

“In my family, girls don’t even finish their boards and are married. I didn’t want to be one of them,” Dimpy says. With a leap of faith, she left home after her Class XII boards and arrived in Hyderabad with the dream of becoming a DJ. Though her family struggled to understand her choice, Dimpy persisted.

While she initially started with event management, Dimply eventually found a space for herself in Hyderabad's music scene. With around 10K Instagram followers now, she is also expanding her performances to other cities.

Dimpy also noted that her inspiration came from another female DJ in town who had walked a similar path–DJ Nad (Nagma Ashraf Daula). “She too had a similar journey as mine and that really inspired me.” says Dimpy.

DJ Nad began her journey as an event organiser and PR professional before finding her way into DJing. "Back then, there were only a handful of female names in the DJ industry," she recalls. Nagma has had a long journey of making it to where she is today. Though she remains private about her past, her success speaks volumes.

“I’m grateful that female DJs look to me for inspiration,” Nagma says. On a different note, she also expressed frustration with the curfews that have restricted Hyderabad’s nightlife in recent years. "I really miss my old days. Back in 2015, 2016, the parties would go on till sunrise, but now the curfews have been imposed. I understand the reasons, but I wish it were different."

For Mannat, DJing is also a platform to raise awareness, much like her idol, Kiss Nuka. “The way she uses her voice for causes that matter while crafting her own sound is truly empowering,” she says.

For someone who didn’t believe in herself to be a DJ, Mannat, the young DJ, exudes immense passion for her work as she speaks. She explains underrated artists and artforms that have shaped her. “I love incorporating sounds from artists like Offline, Amar Mitra, Kid Move, Kaali Duniya, and Raakshas Sound. These artists stay true to their roots without ever losing the essence of bass music,” she says. When it comes to challenging the male dominated DJ world she insists on the need to move past male or female DJs and just be recognised as a DJ. “That’s the goal – equal opportunities for all, regardless of gender or orientation.”