Fee reimbursement being cornered by 'influential' colleges: Yennam

Hyderabad:Congress MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday said the fee reimbursement scheme was being exploited by managements of colleges concentrated in Hyderabad and other large urban areas and run by influential and wealthy persons.

During the discussion in the Assembly on demands for grants, Srinivas Reddy said students in smaller colleges in rural areas were struggling as their institutions were not getting a fair share of the relief.

“Who gets the fee reimbursement? Malla Reddy educational institutions with some 18,000 students, Sreenidhi and Gurunanak with around 3,000 students or Anurag with around 2,500 students? Who do these colleges belong to?” Srinivas Reddy asked, and said a thorough debate was required on the subject of fee reimbursement in the state.



Srinivas Reddy said that thanks to the government implementing free bus travel for women, Telangana was witnessing a silent revolution. Women had saved around `5,000 crore in bus fare.



“We are finding that the savings from free bus travel is being channelised into more nutritious food, and towards education of their children. When we do a survey after a couple of years, we will see malnutrition rates dropping in the state because of this one scheme,” Srinivas Reddy said.