Fee, Contract Staff And Student Concerns Flagged At TEC Meeting

Hyderabad:Delays in fee reimbursement, non-payment of arrears to contract staff, and colleges withholding students’ original certificates emerged as major concerns during an interaction at JNTU here. Teachers, staff and students also pointed to infrastructure shortages in newer colleges and called for better industry-linked courses and placement platforms.

Principals of constituent colleges said the fee reimbursement policy needed urgent clarity and complained of inadequate facilities, with one citing delays in land allocation at UCEMB, Mahbubabad. Private affiliated colleges pressed for fee structures that reflect infrastructure, and requested maternity leave to be considered fairly during inspections.



Contract teachers sought immediate release of arrears, implementation of pay scales and long-pending regularisation of their services. Non-teaching employees demanded health cards and retirement benefits for time-scale staff. The SC/ST cell asked for more resources to support students preparing for civil services. Students said institutions continue to hold original certificates despite government directions and urged that recruitment of faculty be completed before the academic year begins. They also requested locally relevant courses and a common placement platform.



The Telangana Education Commission team of chairperson Akunuri Murali and members Prof. P.L. Vishweshwar Rao, Dr Charakonda Venkatesh, and K. Jyotsna Shiva Reddy, assured the university community that these concerns would be reflected in the forthcoming education policy. Dr Venkatesh asked private colleges to strictly avoid collecting original certificates. Jyotsna Reddy commended teachers and students for sharing their concerns. Murali, an alumnus of JNTUH, said future policy must balance quality teaching with research and industry linkages.



Rector K. Vijaya Kumar Reddy, in his closing remarks, spoke about JNTUH’s appeal for transfer of ownership of its Kukatpally headquarters, which is currently leased at high cost, to reduce the university’s financial strain.