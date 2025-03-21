Feature-rich BuildNow will help people, officials

Hyderabad:With Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launching the new building permit system, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will grant building permissions through BuildNow. It will be gradually extended to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and the rest of Telangana.

Though new applications will be accepted only on BuildNow, the Telangana Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TG-bPASS), which was introduced in September 2020, will exist for the two months of transit time, when all pending applications applied through TG-bPASS will be cleared.



Some of the key features of BuildNow are faster drawing scrutiny, single-window excellence, intelligent policy assistant (AI-RAG), comprehensive operational visibility (360 degrees) and intelligent workflow management. Its AR visualisation feature enables viewing the 2D drawing files in immersive and interactive 3D visualisations.



Key features:



1. Processes even complex multi-tower buildings in under 5 minutes as against the previous timeline of 2-30 days previously.



2. Unified platform for all stakeholders, eliminates the need to navigate multiple departments and portals

3. Gives instant information on GOs, Rules and Regulations

4. Advanced smart analytics empowers authorities with real-time operational intelligence that eliminates bottlenecks and accelerates citizen approvals.



5. AI data co-pilot provides instant actionable data-insights from queries.



6. Smart automations and enhanced productivity tools



7. Empowering authorities with complete control to instantly modify the system to align with changing requirements.



8. Harnesses geo-intelligence to automatically identify property parameters from master plans, reducing required citizen inputs while ensuring precise regulatory compliance



9. Ensures transparent, verifiable tracking of all application



10. Enables to view the 2D Drawing files in immersive and interactive 3D visualisations