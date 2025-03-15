Fear grips parents as gang preys on school girls to supply drugs

Warangal: Fear has gripped parents following the revelation of a criminal gang preying on schoolgirls and making them addicted to drugs and sexually assaulting them here in Warangal district.

The gang was exposed when a young girl who was abducted two days ago, miraculously returned home on her own. Police were carrying out search operation to find her after a complaint was lodged by her parents in the Mills Colony police station.

Upon questioning, she revealed that a woman had befriended her, taking her out, and then drugging her. Medical tests confirmed that the girl had tested positive for drugs.

According to the police, the gang was led by a drug-addicted woman from Damera mandal of Hanamkonda. She has been kidnapping and sexually assaulting young girls from affluent neighbourhoods and corporate schools.

The group, which includes a young girl also addicted to drugs and four other youths, gained the trust of their victims before abducting them under the guise of friendly outings.

The gang's modus operandi involved befriending the girls, drugging them, and then subjecting them to horrific sexual assaults.

Police suspect the gang may have been involved in trafficking victims in other districts. They have launched an extensive search for the gang, registering a case and intensifying efforts to apprehend the culprits.

Meanwhile, the incidents have sparked widespread panic among parents, who are now deeply concerned about the safety of their children. Many are hesitant to send their children to school.